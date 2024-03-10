Barcelona fear repeat of Pedri situation as Spain consider double call-up for teenage sensation

Pedri’s recurring muscle problems, the latest of which took place last month, are often put down to his marathon 2020/21 season, during which he played (and started) an absurd amount of matches for club and country.

At the end of that season, Pedri played back-to-back at Euro 2020 and the Olympic Games, and the after-effects of his never-ending run clearly took their toll during the latter tournament. His body has never been the same since, and Barcelona will be desperate to avoid a repeat situation with any of their current crop of talented youngsters.

Unfortunately, the decision may be taken out of their hands, as Sport have reported that the Spanish Football Federation could call on Pau Cubarsi for Euro 2024 and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The 17-year-old defender has been in sublime form since breaking into the Barcelona first team, and he could now be recognised for these efforts on the international stage.

🚨 If Pau Cubarsí continues progressing, the RFEF doesn't rule out his participation in both the Euro and the Olympic Games this summer. @Alfremartinezz 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/wnhsCAXYX8 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 10, 2024

There is a serious risk of burnout and muscle breakdown for Cubarsi if he were to play at both tournaments, especially consider the workload he has endured at Barcelona over recent months. A similar situation could occur with Lamine Yamal, as he is another well-placed to attend the Euros and the Olympics.

Image via Alex Caparros/Getty Images