Barcelona dealt major blow in hunt for new manager as La Liga giants become second choice

Barcelona will be faced with a low budget next summer, and for that reason will have to try and avoid scrimping and saving on their coach, who they will rely on to improve the players in a talented but young squad. Arguably the coach on their shortlist that has the best record of doing just that does not see the Blaugrana as his first choice though.

One of the three German coaches that are reportedly on their shortlist along with Julian Nagelsmann and Hansi Flick, Thomas Tuchel sent ripples through the football world when telling Bayern Munich fans that he would ‘love to experience’ the Spanish league, in February. Not long after, it was announced that he would no longer be in charge of Bayern next season.

🚨 Several coaches are currently applying for the managerial role at Barca through their agents, but the board has not initiated any conversations yet. @MatteMoretto — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 10, 2024

Believed to be one of Barcelona’s preferred choices for the role currently, Matteo Moretto has told The Daily Briefing that his information is that Tuchel is prioritising a move back to the Premier League over a new experience in La Liga with Barcelona.

One of the issues Barcelona may find this summer is that despite their prestige and natural attractions, their inability to give firm guarantees in terms of their offer and resources ahead of next season will no doubt be a turn-off for many top managers, most of whom will have multiple offers. Particularly in the Premier League, the comparison between funds available will be stark, and the conditions much easier to work in.