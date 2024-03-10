Athletic Club star facing uncertain future amid Sevilla links, replacement has already been signed

Athletic Club look set for a clear-out of their first-choice left winger options in the summer. Nico Williams is increasingly likely to leave, as he continues to attract Premier League interest in his services. Furthermore, Alex Berenguer – his backup – is arguably facing an even more uncertain future.

Berenguer is out of contract at the end of the season, and while negotiations have been ongoing with Athletic over a new deal, an agreement has yet to be reached. One would need to come in order for the 28-year-old to stay on at San Mames, as he does not have an automatic extension clause, as reported by Estadio Deportivo.

Berenguer could opt for pastures new this summer, especially since Alvaro Djalo has already been signed to “replace him” – although it can also be argued that the incoming Braga forward is replacing Williams instead, should he leave.

Sevilla are one of clubs keen on signing Berenguer if he were to become a free agent. Athletic Club appear to be willing to retain his services, although at this stage, it’s hard to say whether an agreement can be reached.