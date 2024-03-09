Rodri on Ballon d’Or ambition and Sergi Busquets comparisons

Manchester City star Rodri Hernandez has opened up on his desire to win a future Ballon d’Or.

Rodri played a vital role in City’s trophy treble win last season including the winner in their first ever UEFA Champions League final victory.

The Spanish international has developed into arguably the best defensive midfielder in world football during his time in Manchester, but the top individual award evades him.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder finished 5th in the 2023 ranking with Lionel Messi winning his eighth trophy.

Forward players have dominated the award in recent years, as shown by Messi’s supremacy in it, and Rodri believes his ‘unfashionable’ role is a barrier to the Ballon d’Or.

“I know some legendary midfielders have never won the Ballon d’Or, but I’d love for a defensive midfielder like myself to win it”, as per an interview with France Football, via BeIN Sports.

“It would mean a lot, both for the recipient and for young players who play in that position, so they know they have the right to be recognised, even if they don’t score goals or aren’t particularly flashy in their game.”

Rodri will be a central player for Spain at Euro 2024 as La Roja prepare for their first major international tournament since Sergio Busquets’ international retirement.

Busquets remains the yard stick for defensive midfielders and Rodri believes he is the best ever.

“Sergio is incredible in tight spaces, nobody has had a first touch like him, he’s the best.

“Because of his quality on the ball, how he moves his body, and the speed of his brain to make the right decision, up against the pressure of two or three opponents.”