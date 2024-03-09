Real Madrid produce first referee video since announcement of Spanish Football Federation investigation

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Spanish Football Federation have opened an investigation into Real Madrid’s use of its television channel to produce videos highlighting the “mistakes” of the referees taking charge of their upcoming matches.

The matter has been a controversial one for some time now, and Sevilla became the first club to complain to the Federation. Their initial request was denied, but after some re-jigging, it was accepted a few days ago.

Real Madrid are unbothered by this ongoing investigation, as they believe that they are well within their right to do this. As such, they have produced their latest video on Mario Melero Lopez, who is the referee for Sunday’s clash with Celta Vigo, as reported by Diario AS.

RMTV highlighted several “errors” on the part of Melero Lopez, including the non-awarding of a penalty for a challenge on Eduardo Camavinga during the recent match against Rayo Vallecano, for which he was the VAR official.

It remains to be seen how the Federation’s investigation plays out. In the meantime, Real Madrid intend to continue with business as usual.