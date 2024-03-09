Real Madrid not giving up on Jude Bellingham case, matter will now be heard by TAD

On Friday, it was reported that Real Madrid had lost a second appeal against Jude Bellingham’s controversial red card against Valencia last weekend. The English midfielder was sent off by referee Jesus Gil Manzano for allegedly approaching him in an aggressive manner over the decision to end the match one second before he headed home what would have been the winning goal.

Despite this, Real Madrid have not given up in their efforts to have Bellingham available for their next two La Liga matches, which are against Celta Vigo and Osasuna. The Athletic have reported that the matter has now been referred to the Tribunal Administrativo del Deporte (TAD) in Spain.

The Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Committee, who handled Real Madrid’s first two appeals, deemed that there was insufficient evidence to overturn the suspension handed out to Bellingham, but Los Blancos will hope that the TAD see things differently, as they desperately hope to have him available for their upcoming matches.