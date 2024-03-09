Real Betis and Las Palmas could undertake left-back swap this summer

Juan Miranda’s future is still very much open to debate. It looks likely that the 24-year-old will leave Real Betis this summer at the end of his contract, although what’s not certain is where he will end up.

Miranda was heavily linked with AC Milan during the winter transfer window, although they have since cooled their interest. This gives other clubs a chance to make their move, and according to Radio Marca Las Palmas (via Estadio Deportivo), Las Palmas are the latest club to consider a move.

The Canarian side are preparing to lose their own starting left-back this summer, with Sergi Cardona not expected to sign a new deal – his current one also expires at the end of the season. Interestingly, Cardona is wanted by Betis, so it could be that both clubs end up swapping players.

Real Betis are open to letting Miranda leave this summer as they are unconvinced by his defensive ability. Cardona would well be the replacement, with Las Palmas possibly opting for Miranda as their own replacement.