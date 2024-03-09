Nico Williams “ready to leave Athletic Club” this summer amid interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa

Nico Williams will be one of the big names to follow in the transfer market this summer, as a move away from Athletic Club becomes increasingly likely. The 21-year-old has been regularly linked with the Premier League, and now, his chances of heading there look to have got that little bit higher.

Chelsea have been linked with Williams, who has also garnered interest from Liverpool and Aston Villa. According to HITC, he intends to leave Athletic in the summer, with his entourage having informed interested clubs of this in the last few days.

Williams signed a new contract with Athletic back in December, although that only insured that he would not leave on a free (as his previous deal ran out this summer). His release clause has stayed at €50m, which is a very attractive price, especially for those with massive funds in the Premier League.

It does look very likely that Williams will leave Athletic Club at the end of the season. However, he will hope to do so on a high, with a Copa del Rey final to be won, and a place in next season’s Champions League to be booked.