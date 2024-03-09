Manchester United to challenge Real Madrid for defensive star

Real Madrid will be forced to battle with Manchester United in the summer race for Leny Yoro.

The Lille defender continues to impress in France and has been earmarked as a future star of European football despite only turning 18 in November.

Yoro has established himself as a first choice pick at centre back as Lille push for a UEFA Champions League qualification spot in Ligue 1.

As per previous reports, Real Madrid have highlighted the France U21 as a long term target as they look to reduce the average age of the Los Blancos defence.

His current deal runs until 2025, but if no renewal is agreed, Lille could look to sell him in the coming months, to avoid a free transfer exit.

The latest update from Teamtalk.com claims United will rival Real Madrid and others for Yoro, with a £41m asking price set for the teenager.

United are aiming to bring in at least four new players as part of an ambitious revamp at Old Trafford ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.