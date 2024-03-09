Manchester City star Kyle Walker has highlighted how Gareth Bale was better in front of goal than Erling Haaland.

Walker and Haaland played a crucial role in City’s treble win last season as Haaland netted a sensational 52 goals in all competitions.

Haaland’s goals and Walker’s defensive strength helped City to a first ever UEFA Champions League crown alongside Premier League and FA Cup titles.

However, despite Haaland’s incredible efficiency in front of goal, Walker hailed his former teammate Bale.

Bale and Walker had four seasons together at Tottenham Hotspur, before Bale’s move to Real Madrid in 2013, with the Welshman netting 21 Premier League goals in his final campaign in England.

That last year cemented Bale’s legacy as a Premier League icon and Walker believes it remains unmatched since.

“I have never played with a better player than Bale in 2012/13”, as per an interview with the FIVE podcast.

“I have played with scorers like Erling Haaland, but everything Bale hit that season and from anywhere, it was in the back of the net!”

Bale followed that up with similar numbers in his first year in Spain with 22 goals scored in all competitions in 2013/14.