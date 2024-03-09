Saturday’s La Liga action had a major impact on the race for Europe with wins for Valencia, Real Sociedad and Girona.

Valencia 1-0 Getafe

Valencia move up to eighth place in the table overnight thanks to Hugo Duro’s first half strike.

Sergi Canos was denied by the woodwork early on, before he teed up Duro for the breakthrough, as he moves up to 12 La Liga goals so far this season.

Hugo Duro opens the scoring 🦇 The Valencia man expertly lobs the 'keeper to give his side the lead 🤌 pic.twitter.com/APIl7ZPW0b — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 9, 2024

Getafe were denied an equaliser just after the restart, and again in the dying stages of the contest, as they remain set in mid table.

Relegation is not likely to be an issue for Getafe in the run in and seventh spot could put Valencia in the UEFA Europa Conference League next season.

Granada 2-3 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad’s Champions League campaign ended with a midweek defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and the Basque side needed a result in Andalucia.

Victory at Granada was just their second league win since the end of January and keeps them in the hunt for Europe, in sixth place.

Myrto Uzuni’s double put Granada 2-1 up at the break before Spain international Robin Le Normand headed the visitors level late on.

Granada lead again! 🔴⚪ Myrto Uzuni heads in from close range to put his side ahead at the break ✌️ pic.twitter.com/K9SwyxExAe — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 9, 2024

Great assist by Kieran Tierney! 👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Robin Le Normand connects with the left-back's fantastic cross to equalise ⚽ pic.twitter.com/gaZyaLiiiH — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 9, 2024

However, there was to be a timely bit of luck late on, as VAR ruled in favour of Andre Silva’s clos3 range winner.

André Silva with a late goal! 😱 The Portuguese helps Real Sociedad to the lead against Granada 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3DGiqm3as4 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 9, 2024

Girona 2-0 Osasuna

Girona’s chances of a bold title bid appear to be over but they are still fighting for a Champions League place for next season.

Portu steered home the opener, to settle the home side’s nerves in Catalonia, on the back of picking up just one league victory in their previous five matches.

Portu opens the scoring 👊 Girona take the lead with 12 minutes gone at Montilivi against Osasuna 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/F2aLofdU9S — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 9, 2024

However, they struggled to put the game out of sight late on, before Savio fired home to end Osasuna’s chance of a late equaliser.

Sávio doubles Girona's lead! ✌️ The Brazilian finishes off a wonderful team move to make it 2-0 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/Hfy2CGrA7R — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 9, 2024

Three points brings them back up to second place and they are now 12 points inside the top four.

