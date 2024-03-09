Javier Tebas praises Vinicius Junior’s fight against racist abuse

La Liga president Javier Tebas has backed Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior in his fight against racism.

The Brazilian international has been subjected to racist abuse on numerous occasions in recent seasons from both fans and online via social media.

Crowds have been penalised for racist chants to Vinicius Jr with fines and partial stadium closures amongst the punishments handed out by Tebas and La Liga.

Despite La Liga acting on these incidents, they have also been criticised for their slow responses, with demands growing for more action to end the issue in Spanish football.

The latest incident allegedly occurred as Vinicius Jr scored twice in Real Madrid’s 2-2 La Liga draw at Valencia with Carlo Ancelotti offering his support to his striker.

Tebas believes Vinicius Jr is the perfect person to lead the ongoing anti-racism message in La Liga as part of a combined battle to stamp it out in the near future.

“In this fight against racism he is an example to follow. He wants to vindicate himself as a person, and as a group, and I see that as a positive”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.