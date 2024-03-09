Ivan Rakitic believes Barcelona can learn lessons from Real Madrid on player development

Last summer saw a changing of the guard at Barcelona. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba left the club after long, successful spells, with both players ending up at Inter Miami alongside Lionel Messi (and now Luis Suarez).
It can be argued that Barcelona are missing the experience of Busquets and Alba, as well as others such as Gerard Pique (who retired last season) and Messi himself. This is an area that Real Madrid have done better than their Clasico rivals, at least that’s what Ivan Rakitic – formerly of the Blaugrana – told Marca.
“Real Madrid have done everything well, little by little. Modric and Kroos are still there leading the team. Maybe Barcelona have gone too fast.
“I’m convinced Gavi and Pedri are going to be the future of Barcelona and Spanish football, but I think that help from us – the old people, as they have called us – would have been good for them. I’m convinced that all those kids like Bellingham and company greatly appreciate the daily learning they have with Luka and Toni.”
There’s little doubt that Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde will have learned so much from Kroos and Modric during their time at Real Madrid, and this will serve them well for now and the future. Rakitic may have a point that Barcelona’s youngsters could benefit from similar, although they are doing pretty well by themselves.
Barcelona’s mistake was not holding on to the old guard, but rather not selling Messi when his value was highest, a la Madrid and CR7. The money Messi would’ve brought in could’ve been spent of talented youths to fortify the team for future success, a la Madrid. Of course their corruption didn’t help either.
Bartomeu’s tenure was disastrous, and it set the club back years at every turn. Remember that one of Laporta’s stated goals was to rebuild La Masia, as the academy had been marginalized during Barto’s reign of incompetence and malfeasance. Stockpiling veteran players and giving them ridiculous contracts made many of them virtually non-transferable, creating a logjam in the first team and making it almost impossible for a young player to break through. Barca lost several talented young players for that reason.
Thankfully, the academy is now getting the attention it deserves. Talented young players are now being actively scouted and brought in, and the cream of the existing group are getting their chances in the first team. it’s unfortunate that players like Alba, Busi and Raki aren’t around any more, but the youngsters do have guidance. Accomplshed veterans such as Gundogan, Lewandowski and Inigo Martinez are providing advice and counsel to help the youngsters adapt and learn at the first team level, and it appears to be working. The club have been fraught with injuries all year (Gavi, Pedri and DeJong have yet to play a single match together, for example), yet the youngsters have stepped in and played admirably. The club are likely to finish the season second in La Liga, and given the circumstances, that’s pretty remarkable.
Agreed