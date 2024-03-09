Iago Aspas believes Kylian Mbappe’s impending arrival at Real Madrid will be good for all of La Liga

Iago Aspas is approaching the end of his playing career, but the 36-year-old is showing no signs of hanging up his boots before his current Celta Vigo contract expires at the end of next season. This is despite having been dropped on numerous occasions by head coach Rafa Benitez.

Aspas is undoubtedly one of Celta’s greatest ever players, and he recently hit the 200-goal mark for the Galicians. He wants to keep adding to this, and he has no intention of leaving the club prematurely, as he told Diario AS.

“Since I returned to Celta I said that I was going to spend as much time here as long as they wanted me. I’ve always thought about retiring here and that’s not going to get out of my head. Yes, there was a lot of interest and a few offers, but that has never caught my attention. I am very happy, calm at home with my family, my parents and friends. I’ve never thought about moving from here.”

Aspas also spoke on the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid. The 24-year-old, seen as being one of the best players in the world, is expected to sign a pre-contract with Los Blancos in the coming weeks, and Aspas believes that this would be good news for La Liga as a whole.

“It would be good for La Liga because the better players who come, the more repercussion and economic income will be generated. After that, the cake would have to be shared a little better so that the other teams could get a little closer to Real Madrid.

“On paper it is very easy to say that Real Madrid are going to sweep everything Mbappe, but that has to be reflected on the pitch. PSG were also going to be the bomb with Messi and Neymar, but they didn’t win the Champions League any year.”

Aspas will be hoping that he can help Celta Vigo take points off an Mbappe-less Real Madrid on Sunday, with the two teams meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu.