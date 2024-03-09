“I hope they didn’t take his license plate” – Carlo Ancelotti confirms third appeal over Jude Bellingham suspension

On Friday, it was reportedly that the Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Committee had rejected a second appeal from Real Madrid over the two-match suspension handed out to Jude Bellingham. The 20-year-old was sent off in the aftermath of last weekend’s controversial draw with Valencia for approaching referee Jesus Gil Manzano “in an aggressive manner”.

It has since been reported that Los Blancos have taken up the matter with the Tribunal Administrativo del Deporte (TAD) in Spain, as they aim to have Bellingham’s suspension removed, or at least reduced. Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s clash with Celta Vigo that another appeal has been filed – quotes via Diario AS.

“We have appealed because we think the sanction is exaggerated. It wasn’t an insult like the referee’s report says. They have evaluated the aggressive way of approaching the referee. I hope they didn’t take your license plate. Bellingham protested, like everyone else. Many do it in a more exaggerated way than he does.. We think the suspension is not correct.”

Ancelotti also noted that Bellingham’s absence against Celta would be significant.

“We lose presence in the box from the second line, that has made the difference in the league.”

Bellingham has certainly been Real Madrid’s most influential player this season, and they have struggled when he has been absent. They will hope that isn’t the case against Celta, as they aim to take another step towards the La Liga title.