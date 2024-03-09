“He knows what this is about” – Barca Atletic’s Rafa Marquez “ideal” candidate for top job at Barcelona

The Barcelona managerial saga is one that looks set to rumble on for some time, with club bosses in no hurry to appoint the successor to Xavi Hernandez, who announced in January that he would be stepping down from the head coach position at the end of the season.

The likes of Hansi Flick and Roberto De Zerbi has been strong linked with taking the reins, and another who was previously touted for the role was Rafa Marquez, who is currently the head coach of Barca Atletic.

Javier Aguirre, manager of Mallorca, believes that fellow Mexican Marquez would be perfect for the manager’s job at Barcelona, as he told the media after their defeat to the Catalan giants on Friday – quotes as per MD.

“He has had great teachers and great coaches in his career, he has come from ‘Can Barca’. He knows what this is about, he has a very good personality to be a coach, he is physically good and he is young. I think Rafa is ideal.”

Despite Aguirre’s glowing assessment, it’s worth noting that Marquez will almost certainly not be the next manager of Barcelona, as he is not expected to be considered during the hiring process. For now, he will current in his current position.