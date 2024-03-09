“Everyone needs to change their attitude” – Carlo Ancelotti hits out at criticism of Vinicius Junior

There has been plenty of talk surrounding Vinicius Junior this week, after the Real Madrid man was involved in a controversial incident with Will Orban during the Champions League clash with RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

Vinicius was perhaps lucky to avoid being sent off for pushing Orban to the floor in a seemingly unprovoked attack. Real Madrid legend Predrag Mijatovic dug out the Brazilian over the incident, and there have also been reports that Los Blancos officials were not happy with it either.

Carlo Ancelotti has now publicly defended his player. During his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s clash with Celta Vigo, the Italian stated that there is an agenda against Vinicius, and that he receives way too much scrutiny – quotes via Diario AS.

“I looked back a bit, and I couldn’t find a player who is targeted like him. They kick him, whistle at him, insult him… What does he have to do? He scores goals and provides assists.

“Everyone needs to change their attitude towards Vinicius. It’s never happened that a player of great talent suffers from those things. In Vallecas they gave him a karate blow to the head and there was not even a yellow card, and now they are asking for a red card for him for a push against Leipzig.”

Rightly or wrongly, there’s no doubt that Vinicius is probably the most scrutinised player in La Liga. That comes with the talent he possesses, but also the fact that he is regularly involved in altercations with opposition players. However, that’s not necessarily on him.