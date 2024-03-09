Celta Vigo star reveals Premier League ambition

Celta Vigo striker Jorgen Strand Larsen sees his long term future in the Premier League.

The Norwegian international made the move to Galicia from Groningen in 2022 and he is enjoying a strong second season in Spain.

Nine La Liga goals place him as the club’s leading scorer ahead of their weekend trip to the capital to face league leaders Real Madrid.

Rafael Benitez looks to be steering the club towards top flight safety in the run in but they face a battle in the final weeks of the campaign.

His current deal at the Estadio Balaidos runs until 2028, but a potential relegation would change the club’s ability to retain him, if a summer offer arrives.

Strong in the air, and a capable finisher, Larsen’s profile could fit in English football and he is open making a future move to the Premier League.

“Playing in the Premier League has been a dream since I was little but I’m very happy to be here and we will see what happens next”, as per quotes from Marca.

“The most important thing is that the team saves itself and goes up the table.”

Benitez has also tipped Larsen to have the skillset to succeed in England with his transfer value set at €15m.