Barcelona set out plan to create next wonderkids after success of Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi

It’s been a tough season for Barcelona, but one of the rare bright points has been the emergence of several La Masia youngsters. Lamine Yamal has been the headline, while the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez, Marc Guiu and Hector Fort have also made a significant impact.

Given the club’s ongoing financial problems, the likelihood is that Barcelona will need to rely on La Masia more than ever in the coming years. They are okay with this, and plans are already being put in place to give youngsters the best possible chance of being ready for a possible first team promotion.

As per Sport, Barcelona are setting up sessions so that young players close to the first team take on extra work several afternoons a week. The roadmap involves not only designing specific plans for gym work or injury prevention, but also training on the pitch to improve certain aspects of the game.

It’s certainly an exciting time for Barcelona in terms of La Masia talents, and their first team squad could have several players from the academy in the coming years. This will only be a benefit in the long run, as they also look to improve their finances by selling existing high-value assets.

