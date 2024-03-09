Barcelona have turned down mammoth €200m offer from European giant for Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has undoubtedly been the biggest success story of Barcelona’s season so far. Aged just 16, he is already one of their most important players, and he proved that again on Friday by scoring the only goal in the victory over Mallorca.

Barcelona see the teenager as being a leading player for many, many years. He has been likened to Lionel Messi on several occasions, the latest of which took place after the Mallorca match, and there’s no doubt that he can become one of the best players in the world class, provided that he is managed properly.

Understandably, Barcelona consider Lamine Yamal to be non-transferable, and as such, they will reject any offers for him. He has been wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, who – according to Marca – submitted a €200m bid recently, but it was turned down. The French champions saw him as being an ideal candidate to replace Kylian Mbappe, who’s set to join Real Madrid in the summer. The report also notes that this was the reason for Joan Laporta’s meeting with Jorge Mendes (Lamine Yamal’s agent) earlier this week.

🚨 BREAKING: Barça has REJECTED a €200M offer from PSG for Lamine Yamal. @Luis_F_Rojo 🇪🇦 pic.twitter.com/JCaX8EmYtA — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 9, 2024

That sort of money would massively improve Barcelona’s financial situation, but it’s testament to how good Lamine Yamal is (and can be) that the offer was rejected with haste. There is already an agreement in place for the youngster to extend his contract at the club when he turns 18, so his future is undoubtedly on Catalonia.

Image via JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images