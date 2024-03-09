Analysis: Why Real Madrid should look to do a Brahim Diaz-style deal for Arda Guler

Arda Guler has caught the headlines at Real Madrid over the last couple of months, but not for the right reasons. He has massively struggled to make an impact since joining from Fenerbahce last summer, even despite the fact that Carlo Ancelotti’s squad has overseen an injury crisis.

Guler’s start at Los Blancos was blighted by injuries. He was forced to undergo knee surgery in pre-season after the recurrence of a previous issue, before further problems meant that he wasn’t fit until the end of 2023. In total, he’s made just one start, that being in the Copa del Rey against Arandina.

He’s been fully fit over the course of 2024, but Ancelotti has opted not to play him. He’s amassed 33 total minutes since that Copa match in January, and he has publicly shown his frustration while on the bench during Real Madrid matches.

Because of this situation, and the fact that Endrick Felipe (and probably Kylian Mbappe) will be joining in the summer, Real Madrid are reportedly looking to send Guler out on loan for next season. Despite this, he is keen to stay in the Spanish capital and fight for his place, which could stunt his development further.

If Guler does leave, he could follow in the footsteps on one of his current competitors, that being Brahim Diaz. According to Fichajes, AC Milan are keen to taking the Turkish teenager on a temporary basis.

It would be wise for Guler to go out on loan, as if he does stay, he would barely play, if at all. It could even be a case of him playing for Castilla, which would probably do very little for his development. Milan would be an excellent destination, especially when you look at how good Brahim has been since he returned last summer.

Guler simply has to start playing regularly if he is to reach his top potential. He cannot afford another season like this one where he is constantly without any minutes, otherwise his career risks fizzling out, which would be a terrible shame. He simply needs to go out loan next season, and if he impresses enough, there’s every chance that he comes back to Real Madrid and becomes an important player, in exactly the same way that Brahim has.

It remains to be seen how this situation plays out ahead of the summer, but it would be smart for Real Madrid to win out.