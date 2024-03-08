Xavi spotted watching Napoli vs Torino as Barcelona beat Mallorca

Barcelona’s 2023/24 season could be decided by their midweek UEFA Champions League clash at home to Italian giants Napoli.

La Blaugrana are unlikely to retain their La Liga title this season but they are on course for a top four finish at the end of the campaign.

With no Copa del Rey matches to focus on, the Champions League is the key focus, as they host Napoli at the quarter final stage.

Xavi Hernandez’s side secured a late 1-0 La Liga win over Mallorca to warm up for Napoli with their head coach watching from the stands due to suspension.

The contest was not the most exciting watch for the home fans at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys and even Xavi had his attention elsewhere.

📺Even Xavi was not thrilled by Barcelona's tight 1-0 win over Mallorca 😆 https://t.co/m14XxTULB7 — Football España (@footballespana_) March 8, 2024

Images from social media spotted the former Spanish international doing some extra research in watching Napoli in league action as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Torino.

Images via Twitter/X