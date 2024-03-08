Xavi Hernandez reserved praise for teen stars Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi after Barcelona’s 1-0 La Liga win over Mallorca.

The hosts looked to be stumbling to another 0-0 in league action before Lamine Yamal produced a moment of brilliance to win the game.

The 16-year-old takes his season tally to four league goals scored, and six in all competitions, despite not turning 17 until July.

Alongside his match winning performance was another superb showing from fellow La Masia sensation Cubarsi.

The 17-year-old played a key role on his seventh successive league start to secure a third straight La Liga clean sheet.

Both players continue to show maturity and talent beyond their years and Xavi is delighted with their combined progress.

“Cubarsi is intelligent. He knows when to make a challenge and when not to. He has not lost a single duel tonight against stronger players. “, as per reports from Diario AS.

“Both he and Lamine were spectacular. Lamine with the goal, and Cubarsi with his calmness, he doesn’t look like a 17-year-old.”

The key call for Xavi will now be whether to retain Cubarsi and hand the Catalan-born defender a Champions League debut against Napoli.

Inigo Martinez partnered him against Mallorca, with Ronald Araujo suspended, and the more experienced pair are expected to start with Cubasri on the bench.

Images via Getty Images