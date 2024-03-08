Xavi Hernandez confident Raphinha will be fit for Napoli clash

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is confident on Raphinha’s fitness to face Napoli in a key UEFA Champions League clash on March 12.

Barcelona drew 1-1 away in Naples in their quarter final first leg last month and the tie is evenly balanced ahead of the return tie.

With Barcelona’s La Liga objectives now focused on a top four finish Xavi Hernandez rotated his team for the 1-0 win over Mallorca.

Despite struggling for momentum in Catalonia, Barcelona eventually got over the line to victory, as Napoli were held by Torino.

Alongside the performance, Xavi was also concerned by a first half injury to Raphinha, but the former Spanish international is confident it is not a serious concern.

“Today was difficult. There are blows, but no injuries. According to what the medics tell me, there are no new injuries and everyone will be there on Tuesday”, as per reports from Diario AS.

Xavi will rotate again for the arrival of Napoli with Raphinha potentially moved forward into attack and Oriol Romeu coming into midfield as his replacement.