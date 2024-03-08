Barcelona’s Friday night La Liga clash with Mallorca has not gone to plan for the hosts in the opening half in Catalonia.

Xavi Hernandez’s side are playing an earlier fixture this weekend ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg with Napoli in midweek.

Xavi opted to rotate his starting line up, to prepare for the Napoli game, but the home side have laboured in the opening 45 minutes.

With chances at a premium early on, Barcelona were gifted a chance to take the lead, as Javier Iglesias Villanueva flagged up a penalty following a VAR review.

Gündogan takes the ball off a moody João Félix and promptly misses the penalty. pic.twitter.com/nLNgj0m8WI — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) March 8, 2024

Veteran midfielder Ilkay Gundogan appeared to pull rank on Joao Felix and the German international was denied from the spot.

All four of Barcelona’s previous La Liga penalties have been converted this season with Gundogan slotting home a late winner at Las Palmas in January.

However, the hosts will need find a way to break down their stubborn visitors after the restart, to avoid another La Liga slip.

Images via Getty Images