Salary demands could scupper Barcelona exit in summer transfer window

Barcelona will be looking to raise funds from wherever they can this summer as they look to address the major deficit between their salary limit and their wage bill. One of the sources of income they expect to be Sergino Dest.

The USMNT full-back is currently on loan at PSV Eindhoven, and has been impressing sufficiently for Eredivisie leaders to want to make his deal permanent. Currently they have a €10m buy option on Dest, but as reported earlier in the week, may want to negotiate that fee with Barcelona down.

As per Eindhovens Dagblad, via Sport, Dest’s salary demands could be an issue in the negotations, and they may ask him to take a pay cut this summer. As such, the likelihood is that PSV will set out a rough budget for both the salary and the signing, and talk to both parties about what they want to offer.

Dest has just a year left on his contract in the summer, and thus Barcelona will be keen to move him on, although without too much negotiating power. If Dest’s ammortisation was spread evenly across his five-year contract, then the Blaugrana will still have €4.2m to pay off, so any fee is likely to be in excess of that.