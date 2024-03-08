Referees in La Liga ‘have Jude Bellingham’s number’ – report

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham remarked on Wednesday night that he felt as if referees were trying to set an example with him because he is a recent arrival to La Liga, following his first sending off in Spain. Bellingham was shown a red for dissent against Valencia on Saturday night.

Bellingham so far has 5 yellow cards in 22 games, in addition to his red card, a couple of which were also for dissent. According to Marca, referees have spoken about Bellingham between them, and some of them consider that his complaints have been out of order, and that the frequency and intensity of his complaints do not allow the game to be refereed normally. In the report’s words, ‘they have his number’.

The 20-year-old star has become increasingly frustrated in recent months, feeling he is not getting the decisions he deserves, but this has been the case for much of the Real Madrid team. That being said, Bellingham does tend to lead the complaints, and he was fortunate to avoid a second yellow against Granada in December for repeatedly telling the referee to ‘f*** off’, which the official appeared to ignore.