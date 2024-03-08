Real Betis to rival Barcelona for left back target

Barcelona will have to fight to secure a summer free transfer move for Las Palmas’ highly rated defender Sergi Cardona in 2024.

Left back is a squad area which La Blaugrana want to reinforce before the start of the 2024/25 campaign and Cardona is a cheap option.

The 24-year-old has developed into one of the best players in his position in La Liga in a strong showing in his first year in the Spanish top-flight.

With his contract expiring at the end of the campaign, the Catalan born defender reportedly wants to return to the area, and take on a new challenge.

Cardona wants to play European football and Barcelona can offer that alongside other potential destinations.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, Real Betis have reached out to him, as they also look to bring in a new left back.

Real Betis will not be in the Champions League next season but they could push a greater first team role for him than at Barcelona.