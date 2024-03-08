Kylian Mbappe set to be presented as Real Madrid signing before Euros

There is still no agreement, at least officially, for Kylian Mbappe to move to Real Madrid when his contract expires at Paris Saint-Germain, but Los Blancos are already making plans for his arrival.

Mbappe is set for a hectic summer this year, with a change of country for the first time in his life, as well as the Euros in Germany with France, and a home Olympics in Paris, all before the start of the La Liga season – if indeed he does move.

The Euros begin on the 14th of June and finish on the 14th of July, while for football the Olympics will run from 10 days later on the 24th of July to the 10th of August. The Spanish season officially gets underway six days later.

Although there is no way of knowing how far Mbappe and France will get in each competition, it leaves little time for Los Blancos to give him the superstar welcome they no doubt want to. Equally, if he does go to the Olympics, Mbappe will likely miss all of their preseason tour to the USA.

According to Marca, if Mbappe or Real Madrid reach the Champions League final on the first of June, then his presentation as a new signing – in all likelihood to a packed Santiago Bernabeu – will be the following week between the 3rd and 6th of June before he joins up with France. If they do not make it to the final, then it will be the week prior. With Taylor Swift playing at the Santiago Bernabeu on the 28th and 29th, it would likely be the 30th or 31st.