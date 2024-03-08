Juventus track Atletico Madrid defender as free transfer option

Juventus could make a move for Atletico Madrid central defender Mario Hermoso as part of a free transfer swoop this summer.

Hermoso’s current deal in the Spanish capital expires at the end of the 2023/24 campaign with no firm progress on a renewal for the 28-year-old.

Barcelona have been linked with an offer to bring him to Catalonia as an experienced option to bolster the La Blaugrana defence next season.

Atletico Madrid remain open to offering him an extension, but it is likely to include reduced salary terms, and a Premier League bid could also arrive.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, Juventus are monitoring the stalled contract talks between Atletico Madrid and Hermoso, and could offer him a three year contract.

Despite still playing a regular role in Diego Simeone’s plans, Hermoso looks to be the odd one out in his defence, and an exit look increasingly unlikely ahead of next season.