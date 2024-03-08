Jude Bellingham’s La Liga suspension upheld as two match ban starts

Jude Bellingham will serve a two-game La Liga ban after the Real Madrid star saw his appeal rejected.

Bellingham reacted furiously to match referee Jesus Gil Manzano’s decision to blow for full time in the final seconds of Los Blanocs 2-2 draw at Valencia last weekend.

The outburst from Bellingham was based on the fact the midfielder headed home a cross at the moment Manzano ended the game.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed an angry post match exchange between Bellingham and Manzano in which the midfielder shouted ‘it’s a f*cking goal’ at the official.

Manzano sent off Bellingham in the ensuing row and his ban was later upgraded from one game to two.

The RFEF Appeals Committee have dismissed Real Madrid’s call to overturn the decision and Bellingham will miss out at home to Celta Vigo this weekend and the trip to Osasuna on March 16.

The situation means Bellingham will not return to club action until after the international break as he prepares to join up with the England squad later this month.