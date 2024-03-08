Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has major advocate internally at Barcelona

It will be Barcelona President Joan Laporta and Sporting Director Deco who choose their next manager in the summer, but having the players on side is a useful plus. Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick still holds plenty of credit with Laporta and Barcelona for his 2020 treble, and some of the dressing room.

Flick was touted as a potential option to return to Bayern this summer, following the announcement that Thomas Tuchel would be leaving this summer. Yet German football insider Christian Falk has explained to The Daily Briefing that he is no longer being considered in Bavaria.

“Hansi Flick is no longer an issue at FC Bayern. Flick himself would also prefer to take on the job at FC Barcelona, ​​where Xavi is leaving in the summer. The commitment of star consultant Pini Zahavi could pay off for Hansi Flick. The Israeli, who has his office in London, doesn’t just have the best contacts in the Premier League. One of his closest friends is Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona.”

In recent weeks it has been reported that Flick has slid down in Barcelona’s estimations of late, but star striker Robert Lewandowski might be able to reinforce his case.

“Zahavi recently spent several days in Barcelona and met Laporta to talk to him about Flick. Flick is already learning Spanish. With Ilkay Gundogan, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Robert Lewandowski, he knows some key players from the DFB and Bayern Munich. With Lewandowski he has a great advocate internally.”

Lewandowski was part of that treble-winning side under Flick, while Gundogan has spoken positively of Flick in recent months too. Apart from having Lewandowski and Zahavi in his corner, one of Flick’s main attractions will be that he is available. Of the other candidates that would be free of charge and free to take over on the first of July, only Thomas Tuchel and Flick fit that bill of the candidates being suggested currently.

