Former Barcelona player changes name to Dragon Ball Z character

Former Barcelona and Manchester City player formerly known as Joan Roman has changed his name to Goku, mimicking the Dragon Ball Z Anime cartoon from Japan.

Coming through the Espanyol ranks, Roman moved to Manchester City, before returning to Spain with Barca Atletic. He made the first team bench on several occasions and was at one stage a regular for the B side.

Now at Wisla Krakow in Poland, the 30-year-old has changed his name to Goku Roman, as reported by MD. Roman said that the name represents to positivity to him.

“I have chosen this name because I feel identified with the values ​​it represents for me: Perseverance, empathy, growing in the face of obstacles, light and positivity,” he remarked.

Roman also explained that his parents had been supportive of the change. He joined Wisla this summer, and has 13 goals and 5 assists so far this season, playing as a forward. Clearly, the name change has worked for him on the pitch at least. The creator of the series, Akiru Toriyama, recently passed away, causing a flood of tributes.