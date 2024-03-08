Real Madrid will continue to keep a close eye on Erling Haaland’s transfer picture at Manchester City.

Los Blancos have been long term admirers of the Norwegian international prior to his 2022 move to Manchester from Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland remains central to City’s plans in the coming years with the potential for a ‘double treble’ in the blue half of Manchester at the end of the current campaign.

His contract at the Etihad Stadium runs until 2027 but there is flexibility for a possible exit despite the striker insisting he is happy at City.

As per previous reports, Haaland’s £170m exit clause becomes active in June, and it will reduce to £150m in 2025.

The latest update from Diario AS claims City are confident of securing a contract renewal with Haaland’s representatives but the striker wants to retain an exit option.

If an agreement can be reached, the sale clause will reset to around £150m, but it will not block Real Madrid from making a move, if they opt to change strategy in future.