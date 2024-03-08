Chelsea return could block Barcelona move for Thomas Tuchel

Barcelona’s hunt for a new manager is expected to stretch into the summer with Thomas Tuchel still on the shortlist.

Tuchel has joined Xavi Hernandez in announcing that he will not be staying in his current role for the 2024/25 campaign.

Xavi will step down as Barcelona boss with Bayern Munich’s struggles to defend their Bundesliga title effectively forcing Tuchel’s departure.

Barcelona are tracking a host of options to replace Xavi in Catalonia and Tuchel is being considered by the club despite conflicting reports.

Previous rumours from Germany indicated Tuchel wants to return to the Premier League with the chance to rejoin Chelsea or replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

As per the latest update from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, a return to Chelsea is Tuchel’s first choice option.

However, his desire to manage in Spain remains strong, and he will only head back to Stamford Bridge if the offer put forward matches his expectations of a new challenge.