Xabi Alonso advised to reject Liverpool and wait for Real Madrid job

The Xabi Alonso managerial saga has taken another twist with the former Real Madrid star advised to stay at Bayer Leverkusen.

Alonso has been heavily linked with a return to Liverpool this summer to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The Basque coach has consistently rejected questions over his next move as Bayer Leverkusen chase down a first ever Bundesliga title.

His current deal at the BayArena runs until 2026 and Liverpool would need to pay a significant compensation fee to break his contract.

Previous links with a move back to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu have reduced in recent months following Carlo Ancelotti’s renewal.

Ancelotti rejected the Brazil national team job, to stay in Madrid, with a new agreement until 2026.

However, despite the temptation of Liverpool, former Bayer Leverkusen managing director Reiner Calmund has advised Alonso to stay in Germany and wait to replace Ancelotti.

“I firmly believe Alonso will be the coach of Leverkusen next season”, as per quotes from Diario AS.

“As a player he won everything, including the Champions League at Real Madrid. Ancelotti has extended his contract, so at the moment there’s no danger.

“If I was Alonso’s agent, I wouldn’t advise him to go to Liverpool as Klopp’s successor. I would recommend he stays in Leverkusen for one or two more years and then perhaps replace Ancelotti.”

No decision will be made until at least June, with Bayer Leverkusen currently ten points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, and into the knockout stages of the DfB Pokal and the UEFA Europa League.