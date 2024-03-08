Barcelona will face competition for Julian Nagelsmann this summer as Jurgen Klopp future looms large

Barcelona have several German candidates for their upcoming managerial vacancy this summer, but should they pursue Julian Nagelsmann, they will likely face competition for his signature.

Currently in charge of the German national team, his contract expires after the Euros this summer, and there is little certainty on his future thereafter. If things go well, he is unlikely to be available until some time in July at any rate.

Nagelsmann has long-been appreciated in Spain, but he could remain in Germany either way, as Christian Falk revealed to The Daily Briefing. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been adamant that he will take a sabbatical, but his future could still be decisive.

“Coach Edin Terzic (41) also has to fear for his job. Julian Nagelsmann is considered the candidate to succeed him. He is currently the German national coach. And this is where Jürgen Klopp comes into play. The farewell to Klopp naturally makes Reds fans sad, but in Germany it increases hope for Klopp to take over the national team.”

The German Football Federation (DFB) are yet to make a call one way or another on Nagelsmann.

“There is still no decision as to whether Julian Nagelsmann and the DFB will continue their cooperation beyond the European Championship. Klopp would be the wish of almost all Germans. But since he wants to take a year off, there is now a new consideration in the association. Sandro Wagner, Nagelsmann’s current assistant, could bridge the year as an interim solution until Klopp takes over.”

“There would still be a year until the 2026 World Cup. And Nagelsmann could return to club football. In addition to Dortmund, FC Barcelona is also said to be interested in Nagelsmann.”

Reportedly Klopp was also Barcelona President Joan Laporta’s dream appointment, and despite Klopp’s announcement, the Blaugrana still enquired about his situation. Given the immediacy of Xavi’s departure and the current situation in Barcelona, they are in no position appoint a stop-gap manager.