Barcelona warm up for Napoli clash with tight Mallorca win

Barcelona snatched a late 1-0 La Liga win at home to Copa del Rey finalists Mallorca.

La Blaugrana face a crunch UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg against Napoli in midweek, but they struggled for momentum in Catalonia

After a stalemate away at Athletic Club last weekend, Xavi Hernandez refreshed his starting line up, ahead of hosting Napoli.

Neither side created much in the opening stages as Ilkay Gundogan’s first half penalty was saved before the break.

Both sides were denied by the woodwork after the restart as Lamine Yamal fired against the crossbar as the Barcelona frustration continued.

However, just as Barcelona looked to be slipping to a second successive league blank in front of goal, Lamine Yamal produced a superb moment of brilliance to curl home the winner.

Lamine Yamal is SPECIAL 🤯🔥 What a strike from the 16-year-old to give Barcelona the lead 👏 pic.twitter.com/Q2m5nwLsb7 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 8, 2024

Lamine Yamal what is this goal you are SIXTEEN pic.twitter.com/gi6jAS02XX — H (@hazfcb_) March 8, 2024

Barcelona now close the La Liga title gap to five points behind Real Madrid overnight as their attention switches to Napoli.

Images via Getty Images