Barcelona scout Danish midfielder to operate in pivot role next season

Barcelona’s hunt for their next pivot following the exit of Sergio Busquets last summer is a torrid task, but Sporting Director Deco must nevertheless work out avenues of progress for the Blaugrana. The latest midfielder to catch their eye is Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

Previously of Copenhagen, Genoa and Lecce, the 24-year-old now has three caps for Denmark, and has been a crucial part of Ruben Amorim’s title challenge in Portugal. Playing a mix of roles as a pivot or in a pair, Hjulmand already has 37 appearances to his name thus far, as well as two goals and four assists.

The problem may be, as ever, that Barcelona are likely to face competition, with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur also linked to him. Gianluca di Marzio explained that Spurs should no longer be a threat though, as he reported by Tipsbladet.

“Hjulmand can follow Amorim wherever he will go, so we will have to wait to see where Hjulmand will go.”

“Amorim likes Hjulmand a lot, so wherever he goes, Hjulmand could very likely join him.”

“Barcelona is watching him, and Tottenham was linked to him previously, but Tottenham are not interested in Hjulmand, while Barcelona for sure is watching him.”

“I think he is ready for the next step in his career. He was playing very well at Lecce and now he is doing very well at Sporting. He is a very good player.”

For the Blaugrana, the pivot position is thought to be the top priority for Deco this summer, along with a new left winger to complete a more natural front three. However the resources they will have available to bring those players in are in question. Until Barcelona make a major sale this summer, the likelihood is that they will not be able to commit to an offer.