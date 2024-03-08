Barcelona in talks with Ronald Araujo over new deal amid Premier League interest

Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo has been in the headlines on a number of occasions over the last month, as it becomes clear that Barcelona will have to sell one of their big assets over the summer. Following interest from Bayern Munich, some have been linking him with a move to the Premier League.

Araujo has a contract until 2026, and President Joan Laporta said on Thursday that he would renew Araujo ‘for life’ if he could, but there are still question marks lingering around his future. The previous day it was reported that Araujo is not certain of his future next season.

Barcelona are doing what they can to tie him down though. As revealed by Matteo Moretto on The Daily Briefing, the Blaugrana opened talks with him several weeks ago regarding a new contract. This comes off the back of that Bayern interest, but multiple Premier League sides are interested in him too.

The 24-year-old is the heart of Barcelona’s defence, but having already won a league title with the Catalan side, it looks as if it might be some time before they challenge in Europe again. Money will not be an argument to remain with Barcelona, and thus the Blaugrana will have to get a new manager and a new project underway swiftly, so as to avoid relying purely on Araujo’s sentimental attachment in order to keep him happy in Catalonia.

