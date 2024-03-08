Antoine Griezmann ruled out of Cadiz match as Diego Simeone is coy on return

Atletico Madrid have struggled in recent weeks, and there is no doubt that those issues have come in tandem with the twisted ankle that was suffered by Antoine Griezmann in Milan. The French forward will not be back for their trip to Cadiz this weekend either, whether they lost last season.

Griezmann returned to training with the group on Friday, and reports earlier in the week indicated that he would be back for their clashes against Inter and Barcelona, their following two fixtures. It was thought he could play a role at the Nuevo Mirandilla too, but manager Diego Simeone shut that idea down in his pre-match press conference.

“He will not be available for tomorrow, we do not know if he will arrive for the match against Inter and if he does not get back in time, he will probably be against Barcelona.”

🎙️ Diego Simeone: “We need to improve collectively; it’s not just the goalkeeper or the midfielders, it’s everyone. We need to improve in every aspect.” “The situation away from home? It’s difficult to pinpoint the diagnosis, but I trust the team.” pic.twitter.com/i4JNuIXhhU — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 8, 2024

Simeone also described Jose Maria Gimenez as ‘absolutely vital for us’ to Relevo, but he is thought to be absent for the clashes next week, which could define Atletico’s season. Los Rojiblancos will need to secure a top four place, but in order to make their season feel successful, getting through to the Champions League quarter-finals looks like the only real route to doing so.