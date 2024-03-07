Sevilla’s Loic Bade teammate effusive about in-form forward – ‘He’s crazy. If we keep a clean sheet, we win’

Sevilla look to finally be on the up this season, with just one defeat in six matches to Real Madrid, and three of those were victories. Quique Sanchez Flores’ side are now eight points clear of the drop zone, and just nine of the top half, as Sevilla look to leave behind two years of stagnation.

One of the reasons is Loic Bade, whose partnership at the back with Sergio Ramos has given Sevilla continuity in recent weeks. The French defender explained what it was like to play with him.

“Very good with Sergio. Yes, it’s all whistling all the time. If you think about other things, you know about it, because he’s whistling all the time. But it’s okay, we make a good couple and we have to keep it up. Ramos doesn’t speak, he just whistles on the pitch. Of course he has made me better, he helps us a lot and I learn from him every day,” he told Diario AS.

If a turning point in their season had to be identified, it is the introduction of Sevilla Atletico forward Isaac Romero being introduced to the senior side. His partnership with Youssef En-Nesyri has been excellent in recent weeks, and Romero has five goals and two assists in his 10 appearances so far.

“Isaac is crazy. I know him now. But when I see from behind the defenders who want to do little things against him I think – ‘he’s dead.’ Sometimes he gets away from me in training. I know him well now, and I know what I can and cannot do with him. He’s very fast, he’s very hungry. You have to play fast with him. The couple with Youssef and Isaac is crazy. When it’s not Youssef it’s Isaac and if not, the other way around. If we keep a clean sheet at the back, we win.”

Meanwhile Bade also had words of encouragement on teenage signing Stanis Idumbo Muzambo, who came in from Ajax last January.

“Stanis looks good. I speak French with him in the locker room. He looks good to me, he is young. Very good technique, very fast and a good guy,” he explained.