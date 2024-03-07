Real Sociedad bring back club legend after six-year absence

Real Sociedad have announced that club legend Xabi Prieto will return to the club as an institutional ambassador, after nearly six years away since his retirement as a player in 2018. Prieto spent his entire career at La Real, playing 532 times, famously declaring on his retirement that ‘my dream growing up was not to be a footballer, it was to play for La Real.’

Prieto will assist all areas of the club, but in particular will work with the business side of things and the foundation, helping out with their social programmes. Prieto is one of the most beloved figures in the history of the Txuri-Urdin, having turned down offers from elsewhere to remain with the club, on two occasions while going down to the second division.

This continues their habit of incorporating former players into the setup at the club, as is the case with current coach Imanol Alguacil, and assistant manager Mikel Labaka.