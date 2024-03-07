Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham escapes punishment for Mason Greenwood clash

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham may be looking at a two-game ban for his red card following dissent against Valencia last weekend, but he will not face action from the Competition Committee for allegedly calling Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood a ‘rapist’.

After video footage emerged of a challenge between the two, Bellingham was seen clearly saying a two-syllable word which some attributed to be ‘rapist’. However his defence was that he had said ‘rubbish’. Nothing came of the incident in the game, but the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) decided to investigate the matter.

As per Marca, the case has been archived, as despite hiring a professional lip-reader for it, they could not establish whether Bellingham said rapist or rubbish. The result is that Bellingham will face no action, avoiding a ban of four games or more.

Greenwood reportedly wanted the case dropped when it was raised. The 22-year-old Getafe forward was accused of attempted rape, coercive beahviour and assault with bodily harm two years ago, but the case was dropped after key witnesses exited the case. Bellingham is still set for a suspension for his outburst on Saturday.