Real Madrid make it known that they were not happy with Vinicius Junior against RB Leipzig

Real Madrid made it through to the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night, beating RB Leipzig 2-1 on aggregate, with Vinicius Junior scoring the decisive goal. Los Blancos were fortunate to escape a number of chances, and internally the feeling was that Vinicius took too many of them.

Legend Predrag Mijatovic was scathing in his criticism of Vinicius after the match, while Leipzig players were confused about the decision not to send him off for pushing Willi Orban over with two hands around his neck.

According to Marca, the club, and it is not clear whether this came from Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching staff or the dressing room itself, were not happy with Vinicius. His reaction to Orban, unprovoked, caused frustration in the camp, feeling that he took too much of a risk given what was in play. Vinicius scored his goal just moments later, emphasizing just how important he is.

Vinicius has been the subject of no shortage of criticism, and certainly domestically, this has often be deflected onto the opposition. However against Leipzig, there was no hint of a chippy atmosphere, nor rough treatment or refereeing injustice, leaving the blame – albeit for a red card that didn’t happen – firmly at Vinicius’ door.