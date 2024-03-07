Real Madrid legend loses patience with Vinicius Junior – ‘It’s like his teammates are talking to a child’

Real Madrid legend Predrag Mijatovic has once again told Vinicius Junior to cut out the extra-curricular part of his game, after the Brazilian escaped a red card during their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig. The Brazilian scored the winning goal with a brilliant finish, but all anyone was talking about after the game was the fortune that he did not leave his side down to ten men just before the goal.

On the whole, it was a poor performance from Los Blancos, squeaking through to the next round 2-1 on aggregate against the German side, who had 34 shots over the two legs. Mijatovic said the best approach was to wipe the slate clean.

“The only thing we can hold onto is the classification, the rest, it is better to delete everything. Not even analysing this match can bring out anything positive.”

While at no point did Mijatovic descend into the furious shouting that some boradcasters have in Spain, Mijatovic was crystal clear that Vinicius needed to fix his attitude.

“Real Madrid’s shirt does not tolerate this type of behaviour, perhaps another team’s does, maybe in another side you say OK, but not at Real Madrid,” Mijatovic told Cadena SER.

“Vinicius has to find a way to calm down. If not he will never become a legendary player, regardless the good he does in terms of his football. Vinicius is an unpredictable player, which is good, but the thing is he is unpredictable for his own teammates.”

“You see his teammates dragging him away trying to calm him down, as if they were talking to a child. They also tell you [from within the club], without asking, that he has to change his attitude because irritates opponents and even his own teammates.”

It’s been a topic that Vinicius himself has addressed in the past, saying that he wants to have more composure, while Carlo Ancelotti has also told his star forward to keep the histrionics to a minimum on multiple occasions. Vinicius’ behaviour was less susceptible to such episodes when he arrived as a teenager, although it is understandable that he has learnt to bristle in the face of a challenge, given the racial abuse he has suffered in recent years.