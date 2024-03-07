Real Madrid intend to welcome back Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao before the end of March

Real Madrid suffered two major blows at the start of the season, with Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao both suffering ACL tears within a matter of days of each other. The Belgian goalkeeper suffered the injury during training, while the Brazilian defender did so against Athletic Club on MD1.

Since then, both players have been focused on their recovery. Militao has been slightly ahead in his, although Courtois is not far behind, and he has been training with the group on multiple occasions over the last couple of weeks.

Real Madrid have earmarked the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie (opponents TBA) as a possible return date for both players, and MD say that the intention is for Courtois and Militao to be back in full training by the end of this month. They could even be available for the La Liga clash with Athletic Club after the international break, although no risks will be taken.

There’s no doubt that both players have been missed by Real Madrid, Militao in particular. Andriy Lunin has deputised impressively in Courtois’ absence, so there may be as much of a rush with him, although Carlo Ancelotti may be keen to get Militao back into the side as soon as possible.