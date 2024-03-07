Real Madrid camp note ‘relaxation’ following drop in standards

Real Madrid are back in the quarter-finals of the Champions League once again, but they certainly rode their luck against RB Leipzig, as they went through 2-1 on aggregate. The Germans wasted all manner of opportunities throughout the game, but save for the odd moment of quality, Los Blancos did not respond.

It’s a question that Real Madrid internally have no answer for. As per Marca, Los Blancos are as flummoxed as the rest of the world as to why the intensity dropped. As a general rule, Real Madrid raise their game for European nights, but when there is a degree of comfort in the tie, Los Blancos drop their level.

Real Madrid internally have observed a drop in their level in recent games, and they have only won two of their last five in Spain, although undoubtedly some of that has been down to injuries. Against Valencia though, both goals came from mistakes by Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior, and while they came close to turning it around, even Toni Kroos was giving away simple passes in the first half. Part of it could be down to their seven-point lead in La Liga, but all the same Los Blancos want to address the issue.

They will have two chances to do so against Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Osasuna at El Sadar, before the international break. The former sees Rafael Benitez return the Bernabeu, and Carlo Ancelotti will be expecting not just six points from those games, but better performances.