‘Manchester City are relieved Kylian Mbappe is going to Real Madrid’ – PSG insider

French correspondent Julien Laurens has stated that Manchester City are content to see Kylian Mbappe leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, feeling it gives them more chance of retaining star forward Erling Haaland.

Mbappe appears to be headed to Real Madrid this summer on a free from PSG, and that quietened down talk of Los Blancos making a move for Haaland this summer. While Spanish media continue to claim that Haaland has a clause in his contract making a move to Madrid easier, the chances of them spending big on Haaland and Mbappe in the same summer do seem slim.

“At City, they are relieved that Kylian Mbappe is going to Real Madrid, that closes the door for the moment to Haaland leaving this summer,” Laurens told RMC Sport.

🗣 @LaurensJulien : "À City, on est soulagé que Kylian Mbappé aille au Real Madrid, ça ferme la porte pour le moment d'un départ d'Haaland cet été." #RMClive pic.twitter.com/5wV27mxQzb — After Foot RMC (@AfterRMC) March 6, 2024

There seems to be an acceptance that Real Madrid will eventually move for Haaland at some point down the line, with the big Norwegian having been open about the fact he would be keen on a move to Spain at some point in his career. That pursuit becomes much less necessary for Real Madrid for the next year or two though, provided things do not go pear-shaped for Mbappe.