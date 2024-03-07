Madrid mayor gives hope to Rayo Vallecano supporters over possible move from Vallecas

Over the last few weeks, Rayo Vallecano supporters have launched a series of protests against the club’s proposed decision to leave their current stadium of Vallecas, which has been their home for much of the last 67 years.

Rayo president Raul Martin Presa wants to move the club into a bigger and more modern stadium, and talks have been ongoing with the community of Madrid. In the meantime, supporters have made their feelings known on the matter, with the latest protest involving a human chain.

On Thursday, Madrid mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida was quizzed on the subject, and he appeared to give home to the Rayo fanbase that they would not need to move away from Vallecas, as per MD.

“We have to see what options and alternatives there are, but while respecting the feeling of the Rayista fans. We all know how special it is to be a Rayo fan and how closely linked a particular neighbourhood like Vallecas is.

“All the clubs have introduced improvements in their sports infrastructures and that is a reality. I think here in Madrid we have good examples. The improvements also imply an improvement of the team on a sporting, institutional and economic level and therefore we have to combine all these factors and find the best solution, without Rayo leaving Vallecas.”

It remains to be seen whether Presa backs down in his pursuit of a new home for Rayo Vallecano – the club’s supporters will certainly hope that this is the case.